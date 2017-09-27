Swatara Township police find ‘highly intoxicated’ man lying unconscious in street

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — A “highly intoxicated” man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after Swatara Township police found him lying unconscious in the street, according to a police report.

Police discovered the man lying in the area of N. 49th and Franklin Streets Tuesday at 4:25 a.m. The man was unconscious and was bleeding from a head injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

An investigation determined the man had been walking home after drinking at a bar in the area, police say. The man lost his balance and fell, striking his head on the roadway.

Except for the man’s public intoxication, no other criminal activity could be determined, police say.