EAST LAMPETER TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police say a woman rummaged through trash cans outside of Walmart looking for receipts and then went inside the store and ‘returned’ merchandise she pulled off store shelves for cash. It happened Tuesday, September 26th. Police say Remi Spatafore, 22, of Lancaster, was stopped as she left the Walmart parking lot. She is charged with theft by deception.