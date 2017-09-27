× Woman dead in fatal crash in Berks County; eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike closed

MORGANTOWN, Berks County — The eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are closed by a fatal crash in the area of the Reading Interchange to Morgantown, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Pennsylvania State Police say a 61-year-old woman is deceased.

One other person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. and the coroner reportedly arrived on the scene at 11:50 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The following detour is in effect: take US Route 222 south (5 miles) to US Route 322 east (6.5 miles) to PA Route 23 east (15 miles) to PA Route 10 north (1 mile). Re-enter at Morgantown Interchange #298.

The accident is still under investigation.