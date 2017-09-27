York County man dies in accident involving his motorized scooter

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — A 66-year-old Chanceford Township man died in an accident involving his motorized scooter Monday morning on the 9000 block of Brogueville Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Timothy Anstine, of the 2500 block of Trinity Road, Felton, died Monday night at York Hospital after the accident, which occurred at 10:38 a.m. His scooter was found on the side of the road, and Anstine was discovered lying in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.