Aurora, Colo. theater shooter James Holmes is now an inmate in Pennsylvania

ALLENWOOD, Union County — James Holmes, the man convicted in 2015 of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others in a mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. in 2012, is now an inmate at a Pennsylvania prison.

Holmes, 29, is serving a life sentence for the shooting, which occurred at a midnight premiere of Batman: The Dark Knight. He was transferred to USP Allenwood, a high-security federal prison in Union County, according to a Denver Post report.

The Associated Press said Holmes was transferred from Colorado because he was threatened by another inmate, who reportedly pushed through a partially open door and attacked him. Holmes was an inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary — the state’s highest security prison — at the time, the AP report said.

A guard was reportedly injured in the incident, according to the AP report.