Aurora, Colo. theater shooter James Holmes is now an inmate in Pennsylvania

September 28, 2017

Convicted movie theater shooter James Holmes makes his first court appearance at the Arapahoe County on July 23, 2012 in Centennial, Colorado. (Getty Images)

ALLENWOOD, Union County — James Holmes, the man convicted in 2015 of killing 12 people and wounding 70 others in a mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. in 2012, is now an inmate at a Pennsylvania prison.

Holmes, 29, is serving a life sentence for the shooting, which occurred at a midnight premiere of Batman: The Dark Knight. He was transferred to USP Allenwood, a high-security federal prison in Union County, according to a Denver Post report.

The Associated Press said Holmes was transferred from Colorado because he was threatened by another inmate, who reportedly pushed through a partially open door and attacked him. Holmes was an inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary — the state’s highest security prison — at the time, the AP report said.

A guard was reportedly injured in the incident, according to the AP report.