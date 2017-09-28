× Baltimore County homicide suspect apprehended during fraud investigation in Camp Hill; two additional suspects sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Baltimore County homicide suspect after a fraud investigation at a Camp Hill Walmart.

Christopher Miller, 27, of Riverdale, Maryland was wanted on a warrant for homicide and is facing two felonies and eight misdemeanors connected to the fraud incident.

On September 28, police were dispatched to an active fraud involving people using stolen credit card information to purchase iTunes gift cards.

An investigation revealed that at least a dozen credit cards with fraudulent or stolen account information were recovered in the investigation.

Police arrived as the suspects were attempting to leave.

The suspect vehicle was boxed in the parking lot of the store, but they fled across a grass right-away beside the store.

Officers attempted to catch the vehicle, which had fled to the Rossmoyne Manor development.

It was there that police located the car unoccupied after it had crashed into a utility pole.

Police set up a perimeter and began a search when they apprehended Miller.

However, two other suspects are still being sought in the case.

The duo was last seen fleeing on foot to the industrial area south of the neighborhood.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.