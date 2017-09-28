× Cabernet for Strays event will raise funds for new spay clinic at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM — If you’re a fan of wine and animal rescue pets, have we got an event for you.

Cabernet for Strays, a fundraiser to benefit the New Freedom-based animal shelter Animal Rescue Inc., will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, October 11 at Boordy Vineyards, 12820 Long Green Pike in Hydes, Maryland.

Featuring food from Stall 1, a cash wine bar, music by Three Dollar Suit and silent and live auctions, Cabernet for Strays will raise funds for the construction of a new spay/neuter clinic at Animal Rescue, Inc.

In addition to the auctions, artist Sam Georgieff of Poor Dog Farm will paint a print that will be available at the live auction.

Tickets for the event cost $75, and can be purchased by calling Animal Rescue Inc. at (717) 993-3232 ext. 222, or purchased online at animalrescueinc.org.