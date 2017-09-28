× Council on American-Islamic relations calls for Philadelphia-area school to allow Sikh student to wear head covering while playing soccer

PHILADELPHIA — The Phildelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations today called for the Marple-Newtown School District to allow a Sikh student compete in soccer while wearing his religiously mandated head covering, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, a referee barred the student from the field because he was wearing the head covering, citing a National Federation of High School Soccer rule.

School district officials are looking into the incident.

“All student athletes should be able to compete while maintaining their religious practices,” said CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Jacob Bender. “We urge the school district to implement a policy that protects the religious freedom of students of all faiths.”

CAIR recently collaborated with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association to adopt a statewide policy change for public high schools after a Muslim teen was barred from competing because of her religious head covering, or hijab.

The council is working with the National Federation of High Schools Association to implement a similar policy change at public high schools on a national level.