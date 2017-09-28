Dauphin County woman sentenced for collecting dead husband’s social security

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman will serve six months of house arrest for collecting her dead husband’s social security benefits. United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann sentenced Loretta Galloway, age 56, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to six months’ home-confinement and to pay full restitution of $83,874 for unlawfully collecting thousands of dollars in Social Security Benefits.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, from June 2010 through February 2015, Galloway collected $83,874 of her deceased husband’s Social Security benefits to pay her bills and other expenses. Galloway was not entitled to these benefits.

Galloway was indicted on January 31, 2017, and pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement on June 8, 2017.

The investigation was conducted by the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Evan Gotlob prosecuted the case.