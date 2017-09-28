DICK’S Fitness Gear resistance tubes recalled

Resistance tubes sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods are being recalled because they can break while in use and strike the user, posing an injury hazard.

This recall involves about 207,500 Fitness Gear resistance tubes used as upper and lower body workout equipment. The latex tubes were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes range in resistance from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and were sold individually and in kits of three, four or five resistance tubes. The resistance level is marked on the black strap between the handle and the tube. The recalled model numbers are: STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

The firm has received 12 reports of tubes breaking, resulting in two reports of consumers who were struck by a broken tube and a consumer who fell when a tube broke.

The tubes were sold exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from September 2015 through August 2017 for between $15 and $80.

They were made in China.