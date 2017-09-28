× Fall Carlisle wraps up car show season at the Fairgrounds

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fall Carlisle is underway this week at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Cumberland County.

The collector and classic car swap meet and auction started on Wednesday and concludes Sunday. It features thousands of vendors and cars, including 2,000 vehicles at the car corral that you can purchase.

The shows runs Wednesday-Saturday from 7 am-6 pm and Sunday, 7 am-3 pm. Admission for adults is $10 Wednesday through Saturday and $7 on Sunday. Kids 12 and under are free.

