Feeling more like fall Friday!

FEELING MORE LIKE FALL

A pleasant, comfortable evening expected with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s. Overnight, morning lows are much cooler and more seasonable, in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds die down late too. Skies stay clear through the morning Friday. A potent shortwave swings through late in the evening. Clouds will increase through the late afternoon. A shower can’t be

ruled out but chances are slim. Most areas stay dry. Lows Saturday are held in the lower 50s due to the clouds. Breezy picks up and with cooler air in the upper levels, you can expect a fair amount of clouds to develop during the day. Afternoon highs are cool in the lower and middle 60s! The wind is calmer Sunday and skies are blue with little to no cloud cover expected. Temperatures for most areas stay in the 60s again. A few isolated spots could touch 70.

WARMING BACK UP FOR OCTOBER

While we won’t see 80s, readings head back above average for the first week of October. Sunny skies continue a couple more days. Highs are in the lower 70s to begin the week, and climb to the middle and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds drift in mid-week as a weakening frontal boundary dissipates overhead. Clouds mix with sunshine Thursday and temperatures drop back the lower 70s but our dry conditions find no relief from any rain.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist