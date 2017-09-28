Feeling more like fall Thursday with cooler, comfortable and breezy conditions

FALL FEEL RETURNS: Cooler, more fall-like air returns for the rest of the week starting this morning. The breezes pick up, and this help brings in low humidity air. Temperatures are mild to start, with readings in the 60s. However, these numbers don’t budge much through the day. It’s very breezy during the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. Gusts up to 25 miles per hour are likely at times. Afternoon temperatures are cooler, with readings in the 70s. Temperatures tumble through the overnight period. Skies are mostly clear, and the winds settle. Expect overnight low temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Friday brings plenty of sunshine to start, but another weak system approaches. It brings afternoon clouds, and the chance for an evening shower. It is not a washout for Friday night plans. Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

COOL WEEKEND: A cooler burst of air arrives in the wake of Friday’s system. There’s partly sunny skies in the morning, with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. It’s breezy and quite cool, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s! After quite the chilly start, Sunday is a bit milder. Morning lows in the 40s eventually end near 70 degrees during the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. It’s a wonderful fall weekend!

NEXT WEEK: All remains quiet in weather through the first half of next week. There’s plenty of sunshine, and a slow moderation in temperatures. After another crisp start Monday, abundant sunshine boosts readings in the lower 70s. Aside from a few more clouds, Tuesday is very similar. Readings are a touch higher, making it into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. Wednesday remains sunny, continuing the dry stretch for Central PA.

Have a great Thursday!