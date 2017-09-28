FOX43 Capitol Beat: Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat Thursday morning.DePasquale, a Democrat in his second term as the commonwealth’s fiscal watchdog, joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel to discuss the Pennsylvania’s current budget impasse and why he chose to not sign off on supplying a loan after the state ran out of money.

He also spoke about his advocacy to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

DePasquale recently published his department’s “State of the Child” report, which outlined issues currently facing children and youth services units across Pennsylvania.