Kleinfeltersville Road bridge in Clay Township, Lancaster County reopens ahead of schedule

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A bridge that carries Kleinfeltersville Road (Route 1035) over Middle Creek in Clay Township reopened to traffic at around 9:15 this morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

This bridge was replaced as part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, and allows PennDOT to remove it from the state’s structurally deficient bridge list.

The bridge was closed on August 14 for the replacement project. The original closure was scheduled for 75 days, but the project team was able to expedite construction and complete the project 30 days ahead of schedule. Replacement work was performed by C.H. & D. Enterprises of New Stanton, PA.

The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced and is designed with a 100-year lifespan.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impacts on motorists.