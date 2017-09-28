Lancaster police investigating early morning shooting that injured one man

LANCASTER — Police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting in Lancaster that left one man wounded, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:04 a.m. in the area of North Plum Street and Reynolds Avenue, the police report says.

At 1:09 a.m., Lancaster General Hospital contacted police to report that a 19-year-old man had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the hospital to speak to the victim, whose wound is not considered to be life-threatening.

Other officers collected evidence on the 500 block of N. Plum St. near Hand Avenue.

Police believe the victim know the shooter. The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.