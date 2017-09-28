Lititz couple facing felony charges after raid uncovers heroin, counterfeit cash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz couple is facing felony charges after detectives uncovered heroin and counterfeit cash during a raid last week.
Rafael Maldonado Jr., 36, and Claudia Santini, 44, are facing possession with intent to delver, forgery and conspiracy charges.
The charges come after a year-long investigation that involved a Sept. 21 search of the East Woods Drive home and surveillance of a heroin sale that Maldonado had made last year outside a Lititz-area restaurant.
Police found the following at the home:
- 6.4 grams of bulk heroin
- Hundreds of bags used for packaging heroin
- An unknown white-powder cutting agent
- A grinder used in the cutting process
- Six counterfeit $50 bills
- 2 Naloxone kits
- Ammunition for shotguns, handguns and rifles
- Several cellphones
- $116 in real cash
Despite finding ammunition, officials found no guns and there have been no charges filed regarding the ammunition.
Maldonado’s bail was set at $250,000; Santini’s at $150,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
40.157317 -76.306901