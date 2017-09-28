Open House at Harley-Davidson manufacturing plant in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- York Harley-Davidson is hosting its annual open house event at the York County manufacturing plant through Saturday, September 30.

The event kicked off Thursday, with Harley-Davidson offering up the chance for visitors to be the first to check out a fleet of 2018 model motorcycles, including Softail®, Sportster®, Street®, Touring, CVO™ and Trike motorcycles. Licensed guests can take the new models for test rides.

"This is a fun event for everyone, whether you ride or not," says Bernadette Lauer with York Vehicle Operations. "You can come out, check out the new model year '18 motorcycles. You'll see a stock show while you're here, do some shopping while you're here, eat some food, there's really something for everyone."

The open house also includes factory tours. The event is part of the buildup to York Bike Night, which kicks off with a motorcycle parade in downtown York, Friday at 6:00 p.m. FOX43 will be there.

Click here for more information on York Bike Night.