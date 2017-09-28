Pennsylvania National Guard sends 14 crew members to assist Puerto Rico

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard sent 14 crew members and two CH-47 Chinooks yesterday to assist Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The heavy lift helicopters will be used to support relief and recovery missions throughout the island and assist in efforts to strengthen the badly damaged dam. Crews will perform sling-load operations to place extremely large sand bags to reinforce the dam structure. Sling-loading refers to suspending cargo under a helicopter and moving the item from one location to another.

The aircraft and crew are flying multiple missions over the next few days enroute to Puerto Rico. Upon arrival, they will integrate with thousands of other National Guard members and first responders onsite.

Additional Pennsylvania National Guard members are on-duty in the Pennsylvania National Guard’s joint emergency operations center at Ft. Indiantown Gap. The center maintains continuous communications with National Guard Bureau and PEMA in order to anticipate future requirements that could be assigned to the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico as they recover from this storm,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, “as always, the Pennsylvania National Guard is proud to assist those in need, whenever and wherever we are called.”

Earlier this month the Pennsylvania National Guard sent a variety of both troops and equipment to support Texas after the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and to Florida after the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.