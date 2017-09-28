Police seek man who stole money, toolbox from Kristy’s Whistle Stop Restaurant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man wanted for the burglary of Kristy’s Whistle Stop Restaurant in Enola.

East Pennsboro Township Police say the burglary occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, seen on surveillance video, forced entry into the restaurant and stole money from within, according to the release.

The man was last seen around 6:30 p.m. walking northbound along US Routes 11/15. The release adds that he was carrying a white plastic bag and a black toolbox stolen from the restaurant. He was wearing a black “Sullen” brand t-shirt, black pants and orange running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.