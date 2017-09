DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for a missing woman.

Police say 42-year-old Tobi Troike was last seen Sunday, September 17.

Troike, a known drug user, is homeless but has been staying at various residences in the Harrisburg area, the release says.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gary Flythe Jr. at 717-657-5656 ext 1156.