× Police still searching for suspect in 2016 shooting that killed Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG — Police are still searching for one of the suspects in the 2016 homicide of a Harrisburg man on the 1200 block of Hunter Street, according to a release by Pennsylvania Crimestoppers.

Kurt Tasker, 28, is one of two men accused of killing 27-year-old Frank W. Whitlock on July 16, 2016. In addition to the homicide charge, Tasker faces additional charges of illegal firearms possession, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy.

The second suspect, Vernon King, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia in July.

Tasker and King are both former employees of the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, owned by Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse.