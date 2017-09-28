Scam: Residents contacted via mail to shop at store, provide review for pay

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating around the area.

According to the district attorney’s release, a package, is sent to intended victims, via Priority Mail, with information about shopping at a store and providing a review. The mailing claims to come from Market Force, a company that completes mystery shops and customer experience surveys, among other things.

The package consists of an envelope with a cashier’s check inside. The check is written out for a large sum of money and the recipient is told they will receive $300 for the job while the remainder of the check is to be used for purchases at the store, the release states.

The release adds that the recipient is told to deposit the check into one of their accounts.

Market Force provides, on its website, clues to identify a scam.

Some include: Shoppers are never paid in advance, so the “cashier’s check” is a sure scam; the sender email address does not end in @marketforce.com; Market Force will never ask for money from the shopper.