Security around Ray Lewis statue outside Ravens’ stadium increased due to anthem protest controversy

BALTIMORE — Security around the Ray Lewis statue outside M&T Bank Stadium has been increased after the former star linebacker joined the Baltimore Ravens in kneeling during the national anthem prior to last Sunday’s game in London, an act that spurred an online petition to have the statue removed.

A report on ESPN.com says the online petition has received more than 50,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

A Maryland Stadium Authority spokeswoman told the Baltimore Sun the extra security has been in place since Sunday afternoon, the ESPN report said.

Lewis joined 13 Ravens players in kneeling during the anthem before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The players said they were kneeling in protest of President Donald Trump’s recent comments calling for NFL owners to fire any player that doesn’t stand during the anthem.

Lewis later said he was praying.

“I dropped on two knees — both knees — so I can simply honor God in the midst of chaos,” Lewis said on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

President Trump, in an interview that aired Thursday on “Fox and Friends,” continued to call for NFL owners to take action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.