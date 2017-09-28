UGI Utilities offers alternate number following sporadic 800 phone service

READING — UGI Utilities is offering an alternate number for residents to call due to a phone service issue.

Due to a provider issue, its main 800 phone number is experiencing sporadic loss, the company says.

UGI advises customers of UGI Gas Division, UGI Penn Natural Gas, UGI Central Penn Gas and UGI Electric Division to contact the company at 610-736-5305.

If you smell gas in your home or business, or if you are experiencing an electric outage in UGI’s electric service territory and you are having difficulty reaching UGI, please contact your local 911 emergency center.

Customers are urged to contact UGI at a later time for any non-emergency phone calls.