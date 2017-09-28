Unhappy Meal: Police say woman waved gun at McDonald’s drive-thru

DOVER TWP, York County, Pa — A West Manchester Township woman is facing charges after police say she waved a gun in the air while arguing with other people waiting in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 23rd, at the McDonald’s located at 3141 Carlisle Rd. York County Control received several calls about the incident.

When people in the line grew impatient, a man and woman in a yellow jeep got out of their vehicle and argued with other customers and the woman waved a gun in the air.

Police caught up to the Jeep a short distance from McDonald’s.

Officers say witnesses saw Tracey Anne Lemmon, 47, ask other patrons, “Do you want some of this?” while waving the gun, a Walther PK380, in the air.

According to court documents, both Lemmon and the driver of the Jeep, Andrew lee Hockensmith, appeared to be intoxicated and were unsteady on their feet.

Lemmon is charged with with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.