Walk a Mile to end Gender Violence event to be held on October 6

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Walk a Mile to end Gender Violence event will be held on October 6.

The event consists of men walking in women’s high heels to stand up against assault and gender violence. Of course, women are welcome as well.

The event will kick off at 320 N. George Street in York.

Registration and check-ins begin at 4:30 p.m., with a kick your heels-up pre-party running from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. with a block party on Beaver Street beginning where the walk ends.

FOX43’s Evan Forrester and Chris Garrett will be participating in the event.

Nancy Chavez, a domestic violence victim and survivor, and Jessica Castle, Community Education Director for YWCA’s ACCESS York and Victim Assistance Center stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the event.

