Watch: FOX, Marvel release first six minutes of “The Gifted”

FOX and Marvel have released the first six minutes of the new show “The Gifted.”

It premieres Monday, October 2 at 9 p.m. on FOX.

About “The Gifted”

From Marvel Television, and set in the “X-Men” universe, THE GIFTED is an epic adventure story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to flee from an oppressive government, the family’s only choice is to contact an underground network of mutants who are fighting to survive.

The series stars Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White as the STRUCKER family. Also starring in the series are Sean Teale as ECLIPSE/MARCOS DIAZ; Jamie Chung as BLINK/CLARICE FONG AKA CLARICE FERGUSON; Emma Dumont as POLARIS/LORNA DANE; Blair Redford as THUNDERBIRD/JOHN PROUDSTAR; and Coby Bell as Sentinel Services Agent JACE TURNER. The series’ “Pilot” episode” is written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer. Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory serve as executive producers.