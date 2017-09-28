York College President issues memo following medical incident on campus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York College President Pamela Gunter-Smith has issued a memo following this past weekend’s medical call at Spring Garden Apartments.

President Gunter-Smith begins the memo by writing that she is deeply concerned for the student’s recovery and privacy. Gunter-Smith also writes that “my thoughts and prayers are with the student and the student’s family during this difficult time.”

The president then addressed speculation and misinformation regarding the incident.

She writes, “Our Campus Safety Office has worked alongside Spring Garden Township Police to investigate this incident. The information I have received from both departments at this time indicates there is no evidence of any criminal activity, specifically of an assault on this student. Because this is an ongoing investigation, it is important that we, as a community, allow law enforcement professionals to conduct their work. Speculation on the circumstances surrounding the events that led to the accident might hinder that investigation.”

President Gunter-Smith adds that the idea of a cover up by the college about the nature of the incident is “nothing further from the truth.”

“Our goal is to discern what happened and to support the work of law enforcement professionals as they conduct their investigations”, she continues to write.

The president then reaffirms why a “Timely Warning Notice” was not issued in this case.