York College student injured over the weekend

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A York College student is hospitalized after an incident on campus this past weekend.

York College released this statement on the school’s Facebook page:

“York College’s Campus Safety Office responded to a medical call at Spring Garden Apartments this past weekend. A female student was transported to York Hospital with injuries. At this time, no information/report of criminal activity has been provided to Campus Safety officials by the injured student or anyone else. Campus Safety is investigating the incident as an accident. If you have information that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Campus Safety Office at 717-815-1314. Our thoughts are with the student as she recovers.”

The student’s name or year have not been released.