× York County man will serve up to 3 years for distributing child porn — in spite of his claim that he was just sharing images of nudists

YORK — A 69-year-old will serve up to three years in prison for sharing images of child pornography online — in spite of his claim that he should be exempt from punishment because he’s a “third-generation nudist,” according to court documents and a report on ABC 27.

Donald H. Webb Jr. of Manheim Township pleaded guilty to disseminating child pornography in June. He was sentenced Wednesday by York County Judge Harry M. Ness.

Webb was apprehended at a motel in February after being tipped to his porn sharing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. His activities dated back to 2013, police say.

Webb allegedly told police the images were legal, because he was just sharing images collected by other nudists. He noted his father and grandfather were nudists as well, police say.

But the prosecution argued that some of the images showed children engaged in sexual acts or provocative poses, which makes the images illegal.