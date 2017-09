YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Keeping your mind and body on a balanced regimen is important.

Yoga is a great way to keep your mind, body and spirit going.

As a part of MyFitnessQuest’s F.I.T. Club, Jannon Craumer, a Yoga instructor, is demonstrating F.I.T. Flow.

It is a non-traditional yoga class that allows Craumer so specifically cater to the needs of the body & spirit.

Craumer and Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to demonstrate.