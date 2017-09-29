District: Librarian didn’t speak for District when rejected Dr. Seuss books from First Lady

A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn’t have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from First Lady Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the school district.

The librarian’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 doctor seuss books from the First Lady for National Read a Book Day.

The librarian penned a letter for a blog saying her school has “plenty of resources” and doesn’t need the books. She called Doctor Seuss “a bit of a cliche.”

The Cambridge School System says the opinions in the editorial do not represent the district and released a statement, saying “the employee was not authorized to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or school district.”

The statement went on to say, “we have counseled the employee on all relevant policies, including the policy against public resources being used for political purposes.”