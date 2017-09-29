Dog collects money to “pay” for her own treats

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.– A Northern Pennsylvania dog has a funny way of “earning” her treats.

Holly, a 5-year-old dog, has always loved money.

Casi Cook, Holly’s dog-mother, says that Holly’s fondness for money began when she was a puppy.

Cook says that the dog would steal money out of their bags and run around with it.

Cook was afraid that Holly would attempt to eat the money, so they bribed her with treats to put the money down.

After a while of this routine, it became clear: Holly realized that money equals treats.

Now, Cook had an idea of her own: Holly now has two banks for all the money she collects. When she takes the money, Cook deposits the money in the bank so Holly “pays” for her own treats.