Dover man facing charges after allegedly molesting boy

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is facing charges after allegedly giving boys drugs and alcohol and molesting at least one of them about 15 years ago.

Clyde Miller, 60, is facing aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors among other related charges.

In April, the Northern York County Regional Police interviewed a 28-year-old man regarding incidents that occurred when he was about 12-13 years old.

He told police that incidents that would escalate to the level of sexual assault at points.

The man described times when he was 12-years-old that he would race go-karts with other boys in the neighborhood for Miller. At times, the boys would work on the go-karts at Miller’s Dover Township residence and stay overnight on the weekends.

According to the man, when the boys would stay overnight, Miller would provide them with alcohol, marijuana and “pills” that were prescribed to his bedridden mother.

During the sleepovers, Miller allegedly had a boy sleep in the bed with him while the rest slept on the floor.

The man described instances in which Miller would get “touchy, feely” with him and it made him feel uncomfortable. He also said there were times where he would drink alcohol and smoke marijuana and Miller would make “inappropriate advances” on him.

Miller was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail and now faces charges.