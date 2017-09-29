East Hempfield officer charged with burglary after entering house through second-floor balcony door

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — An East Hempfield Township officer faces charges after entering the house of his girlfriend’s step-father through a second-floor balcony door.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township on September 22 around 1 p.m.

According to police, a woman inside the home texted her sister stating that someone was trying to come in through the second floor — the sister immediately contacted law enforcement.

After gaining entry into the residence, the individual attempted to enter the woman’s bedroom before going downstairs — the woman, identified as Tiffany Boop, fled into another room, the affidavit says.

The affidavit adds that the subject then exited the dwelling, removed the ladder used to enter, and went back inside.

That’s when Boop, who was crouched behind furniture in another bedroom, realized that the person who broke into the house was her estranged boyfriend, Luke Murray.

Murray, of Ephrata, fled the scene before police arrived. Though, he came back after a trooper summoned him to return to the scene.

Murray was taken into custody and is charged with burglary, trespassing and harassment.

Police say Boop had been dating the officer for about five months. According to the affidavit, she was trying to end a relationship with him and cancelled a planned lunch meeting.