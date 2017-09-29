Former Harrisburg Police Corporal admits to stealing government funds

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A former Harrisburg Police official pleaded guilty in federal court to conversion of government property and theft charges.

Sean Cornick, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts.

Officials found that in October 2016, Cornick took $400 in government funds that he was not authorized to receive.

Cornick also stole government funds totaling $22,346.93 between October 15, 2015 and October 27, 2016.

At the time of the offenses, Cornick served as a Corporal and supervisor of the Organized Crime and Vice Unit of the Harrisburg Police Department.