FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Posted 11:17 AM, September 29, 2017

Today’s Job of the Day:

JOB FAIR

Located at our HARRISBURG Branch

4812 Jonestown Road – Harrisburg

9AM-4PM – DAILY / 10AM-2PM – SATURDAYS

Warehouse Associates

Various Shifts / Competitive Pay Rates / Bus Route Available

NEW $50 Referral Bonus!

Harrisburg-717-409-8901

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.

