Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 Morning News
FOX43 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
71°
71°
Low
52°
High
72°
Sat
48°
66°
Sun
46°
70°
Mon
46°
74°
See complete forecast
HSFF week 5 Northern Lebanon at York Suburban highlights
Posted 1:49 PM, September 29, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Northern Lebanon: 31
York Suburban: 28
Popular
Police: Teen admits to having sex with family dog – again
Woman accused of ‘returning’ items for cash at Walmart
Steelers’ President Art Rooney II pens letter to Steelers’ fans after team doesn’t take field for National Anthem
Three Lancaster residents facing charges after traffic stop reveals large quantity of drugs
Latest News
Fawn Grove man accused of secretly recording sex with girls, women
Report: Phillies manager Pete Mackanin will not return to dugout next season
Harrisburg man will serve 10-20 years for beating a 5-year-old with a steel broom
PSU Uniform Watch: History of the Changes With Brad “Spider” Caldwell
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 1
Sports
2017 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
News
Extracurricular success both in and out the doors of Cedar Crest High School
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 4
High School Football Frenzy - Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy – Week 3
News
2017 YAIAA High School Football Schedule
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – Week 2
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with New Oxford Fanfest
High School Football Frenzy - Wired Up
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Navy Seal Trainer Brett Hess
News
Sports
Here are FOX 43’s Five Games to Watch tonight
Sports
FOX43 Sports: Here are the top 5 high school football games to watch this week
Sports
Presenting the 2017 high school football schedules for the Mid-Penn, L-L League Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Here are FOX43’s Five Games to Watch this week
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.