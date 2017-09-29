In spite of PA death penalty moratorium, another execution warrant signed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, today, signed a Notice of Execution setting November 17, 2017, for the execution of Junius Burno.

While Governor Tom Wolf has issued a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania, the law provides that when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

In June, Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting August 15, 2017, for the execution of Omar Sharif Cash. Cash still breathes.

Wolf declared a moratorium on the death penalty in the state in 2015. Governor Wolf said at the time he wanted to review the anticipated report of the Pennsylvania Task Force and Advisory Commission on Capital Punishment. No inmate has been executed in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Cash was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2008 execution-style slaying of Muliek Brown at a car wash in Philadelphia. The shooting was caught on the carwash’s surveillance video, which showed Brown cleaning the tire rims of his car and Cash approaching him from behind and shooting him in the back of the head.

Shortly after the Brown murder, Cash committed a carjacking, murdered a man, and repeatedly raped his finance before she was able to escape.

Burno shot and killed Carlos Juarbe of Allentown and Oscar Rosado III, 35, of Bethlehem during a botched robbery at Juarbe’s South Fourth Street, Allentown, apartment on April 13, 2003.