Isolated shower possible Friday evening, then a cool fall weekend is ahead!

FALL FEEL RETURNS: It’s a cooler start across the region on this Friday morning. Morning low temperatures begin in the middle 40s to lower 50s, so remember to bring a jacket heading outside. Friday brings plenty of sunshine to start, but another weak system approaches. It brings afternoon clouds, and the chance for an evening shower. It is not a washout for Friday night plans. Just have the umbrella ready in case it’s necessary! Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. Expect more cool readings for the night, with temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies are partly clear, and there’s a light wind.

COOL WEEKEND: A cooler burst of air arrives in the wake of Friday’s system. There’s partly sunny skies in the morning, with increasing sunshine late during the afternoon. It’s breezy and quite cool, with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s! After quite the chilly start, Sunday is a bit milder. Morning lows in the 40s eventually end near 70 degrees during the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. It’s a wonderful fall weekend!

NEXT WEEK: All remains quiet in weather through the first half of next week. There’s plenty of sunshine, and a slow moderation in temperatures. After another crisp start Monday with lows in the 40s, abundant sunshine boosts readings in the lower 70s. Aside from a few more clouds, Tuesday is very similar. Readings are a touch higher, making it into the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon. Wednesday remains sunny, continuing the dry stretch for Central PA. Highs are in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures are back into the 80s for some on Thursday! It’s still dry too, with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great weekend!