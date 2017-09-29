Lancaster man accused of robbing CVS pharmacy of prescription painkillers

LANCASTER — A 39-year-old Lancaster man is accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in the city, allegedly demanding prescription painkillers, according to Lancaster police.

Jose L. Felix-Deleon, of the 1600 block of Judie Lane, is charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking in the incident, which occurred Thursday at 4:03 p.m.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the CVS on the first block of West Lemon Street for the report of a robbery. Employees told police a male suspect entered the store and produced a note demanding prescription painkillers. He left the store and entered a burgundy Dodge Durango. An employee provided the vehicle’s registration information to police.

At 4:15 p.m., a Lancaster police officer spotted the suspect vehicle on the first block of Green Street. The officer followed the vehicle to the first block of Dauphin Street, where he managed to stop the vehicle, police say. The driver, later identified as Felix-Deleon, and a female passenger were detained. Deleon was positively identified as the suspect in the CVS robbery, according to police.

Police say Felix-Deleon was already wanted for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a store on the 400 block of West King Street on September 21. A warrant had been issued for Felix-Deleon’s arrest for that incident, according to police.

Felix-Deleon was also charged with a similar robbery that had occured at the Weis Market pharmacy on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township on September 22, police say.

Felix-Deleon was held for arraignment and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail for the Robbery at CVS and $1,000 for the theft of the cell phone.

Bail information for the robbery in East Lampeter Township was not available, police say.