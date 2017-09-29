Lower Allen Township police seek suspected photography scammer

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Lower Allen Township police are investigating claims of fraud at a photography kiosk located in the Capital City Mall, according to a police report.

Rashid Sadiq (real name: Charles Driggins) is the suspect being sought by police. He is accused of defrauding customers of the Elayne & Charles Photography kiosk in the mall.

Police say Driggins asked customers to pay a $20 deposit for photography sessions, which were conducted by appointment at the Courtyard Mariott in Mechanicsburg on August 19, 2017.

But multiple reports to police claim that Driggins never provided any of the photos from the sessions to customers.

Lower Allen police are requesting that anyone who may have been scammed by this business to contact investigating officer Corporal Read at (855) 628-8477.