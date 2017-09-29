Penn State Hershey Medical Center cited for delayed responses in patient deaths

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Health has cited Penn State Hershey Medical Center for delayed responses and care for three of their patients, two of whom died.

In August, Penn State Hershey Medical Center was cited after an investigation into the death of a 6-year-old boy. That child hadn’t had his temperature checked during a 10-hour period, and was declared dead later that day.

Now, three additional incidents have been brought into question as well.

The first incident revolves around a child who came into the center with a high heart rate, fever and severe congestion in early June. Symptoms were noted at 12:30 p.m. and were still present 45 minutes.

Caregivers then ordered a chest x-ray and chose to continue to monitor the child, according to the investigation report. A Pediatric Rapid Response Team was called at 3:30 p.m. that day, but a review of the incident shows that the team should have been called much earlier. That child was declared brain dead several days later.

Another noted case in June involved a patient in June who was suffering the symptoms of stroke, including the patient “not making sense” and struggling to follow commands.

The health department said that the medical center failed to follow procedures for declaring and treating a stroke for patients with the related symptoms.

A final incident involving the death of a patient took place in July. That patient had been brought into the emergency department after falling and bleeding in the brain. At 5:47 a.m., an order was placed for the patient to receive a drug meant to control bleeding. However, that patient didn’t receive the drug until 8:36 a.m. and eventually died due to the bleeding, according to the report.

The medical center’s policy is that medication that is ordered is to be given to patients within 30 minutes.

FOX43 has reached out to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for a statement.

You can read the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s full report below: