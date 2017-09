× Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets to play in 2018 MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.– Major League Baseball has announced that the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will play in the 2018 MLB Little League Classic.

The game, which is played in Williamsport, Pa. after the Little League World Series, will be the second time it has been played.

Earlier this year, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates played in the first MLB Little League Classic.

The @Phillies & @Mets will play in the second MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA next year on Aug. 19, again at Bowman Field. pic.twitter.com/qsRXVR4LiL — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 29, 2017