Police seek help in identifying suspects in Franklin County robbery

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in a robbery and assault case at a Citgo gas station on the 3000 block of Black Gap Road.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 9:36 p.m. Police say two suspects entered the business, assaulted a clerk, and forced the clerk to open the cash register. When the clerk complied, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan with Pennsylvania registration.

The first suspect is described as a male of dark complexion and unknown race/ethnicity. He was wearing gray cargo shorts, a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt, a black New York Yankees baseball cap, and dark socks. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs. The suspect covered his face with a white bandana or shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a large nose. He was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a blue undershirt, light checkered shorts, black or blue tennis shoes, dark socks, and a large chain around his neck. He was wearing a mesh covering over his head.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop H in Chambersburg at (717) 241-5161.