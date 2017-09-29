× Report: Phillies manager Pete Mackanin will not return to dugout next season

PHILADELPHIA — Pete Mackanin will not return as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies next season, according to several sources.

BEEAKING: Pete Mackanin will not return next season as Phillies manager. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 29, 2017

Pete Mackanin out as Phillies manager after 2½ seasons https://t.co/AHreXzH3v0 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) September 29, 2017

According to MLB.com Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, Mackanin, 66, will finish out the season at the helm, then will take another position as special assistant to the general manager for 2018 and beyond.

The Phillies close out the season with a three-game series with the New York Mets, starting tonight.

The Phillies are 64-95 this season, last in the National League East. They have the third-worst record in baseball. Only the Detroit Tigers (63-96) and San Francisco Giants (62-97) have fared worse this season.

In two-and-a-half seasons as the Phillies’ skipper, Mackanin has a 172-237 record.