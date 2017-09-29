Revolution win Atlantic League title; will hold victory celebration Saturday at 2 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- The York Revolution are your 2017 Atlantic League champions.

On Friday night, the Revs completed the three-game sweep with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Long Island Ducks.

York will be celebrating its title with the community Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Brooks Robinson Plaza at PeoplesBank Park. All fans are encouraged to attend.

According to the Revs' front office, the team will be present and introduced while manager Mark Mason will address the attendees.

“This team has been amazing, and our fans are amazing, and we want to give them one more chance to be together face to face and celebrate this championship,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We’ll see you all in a few hours!”

The team store will also be open where fans can place orders for championship merchandise, the front office adds.