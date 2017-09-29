Rutter’s offers free coffee today for VIP Rewards Members

YORK — Rutter’s will be giving a free coffee to their VIP Rutter’s Rewards Members all day today, September 29th for National Coffee Day.

Rutter’s gourmet coffee is brewed fresh all day, every day. They start with an array of high quality whole beans, and grind them fresh in all their stores. Customers can create their own unique flavor with Rutter’s one-of-a-kind coffee bar featuring 6 coffee blends and 36 condiment options to create over 5.2 million possible combinations. Everyone can customize their perfect cup!

“We encourage our customers to become VIP Members because of all the great perks we offer with the program. Giving away free coffee to our VIPs on National Coffee Day is a great way to treat them with our award winning, fresh brewed Rutter’s coffee.” said Derek Gaskins, Chief Customer Officer.

To receive Rutter’s free coffee for National Coffee Day, customers must scan their Rutter’s Rewards Card or enter their VIP 10-digit phone number and 4-digit passcode while checking out. Rutter’s customers can sign up to become a Rutter’s VIP here: http://bit.ly/2lfwLJU