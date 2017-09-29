September 29 is National Coffee Day

Today is National Coffee Day!

Here are some interesting facts about the drink that is many people’s favorite part about waking up:

Legend has it that goat herders in Ethiopa discovered coffee during the 9th Century because their goats seemed to “dance” after consuming the food. A local monk proceeded to make a drink with it and found that it kept him awake at night, giving birth to the first cup of coffee.

Coffee actually comes from fruit! Coffee beans are the pits of a cherry-like berry that grows on bushes.

The world’s most expensive coffee is $600 per pound! The coffee comes from the feces of a Sumatran wild cat, who is unable to digest coffee beans. People feed the beans to the animal so that it can ferment in its stomach, and once the beans leave the cat and the roast is created, it produces a smooth, chocolate-like coffee.

